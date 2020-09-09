ELECTION watchdogs have rejected a bid to create a new Scottish independence party.

The Alliance for Independence, which wants to run candidates on the Holyrood list next year to “Max the Yes’ in parliament, had its registration turned down by the Electoral Commission.

After considering the AFI’s application for six weeks, the Commission refused to allow its name in case it over-stated its support and misled voters.

Interim leader Dave Thompson, a former SNP MSP, described the refusal as “a bit of a hiccup”, and said he would be having talks with the Commission to resolve it.

The development is another blow to the fledgling AFI, which has already been rebuffed in its attempts to monopolise the Yes vote on the list system in May.

The new group says it could win 24 MSPs on the list if it was the only pro-independence party standing, strengthening a mandate for a second independence referendum.

However the SNP and Greens have refused to withdraw from the list, meaning the AFI would be in competition with the more established parties for votes.

The AFI has said it wants to act as a new vehicle for various pro-independence groups to garner Yes votes, and has had talks with Tommy Sheridan’s Solidarity party.

Instead of standing under their usual banner, candidates would stand for the AFI instead.

However the Commission said the plan was flawed, as the name could be interpreted as encompassing the Greens, SNP and other parties not backing the AFI.

It said: “It was our view that a voter, if presented with this proposed name on ballot papers, would likely to be misled on the basis that they may consider it to be an alliance of some or all independence supporting parties.

“It was our view that a voter was likely to consider this party to represent parties that it did not who share similar aims surrounding independence.

“A proposed name cannot be registered if, in our opinion, a voter is likely to be misled as to the effect of their vote.”

The Commission also said it was concerned by the AFI’s intention to be led by co-convenors, saying: “Whilst this is not prohibited in itself, your constitution does not set out how a co-convenor can be designated leader … It also does not set out sufficient details about the roles of the co-convenor’s [sic] and if they differ, if at all.”

Mr Thompson insisted the “technical issues” could be easily resolved.

He said: “Most of this is easily sorted.

“The main positive to take from it is the fact that they have accepted our central proposition and unique selling point that other parties can come under our umbrella.”

He said he had taken up the Electoral Commission’s offer of an early meeting to discuss the registration, but admitted that rejecting the AFI’s proposed name was “a bit of a hiccup”.

He said: “We are disappointed that the Electoral Commission have rejected our application but this is not unusual for a first time application.

“Most of the points they have raised are technical and can easily be sorted by minor changes to our constitution.

“We do not agree with the Commission that our name would mislead voters into thinking that we represented all independence supporting parties and will raise this, among other issues, at our meeting, in cooperation with the Commission.”