ONE of the long-delayed CalMac ferries being built at a nationalised shipyard has returned to the water after key remedial works were completed.

MV Glen Sannox, the first of two dual-fuel vessels under construction at Ferguson Marine, was undergoing dry dock work in Greenock.

Bosses said it marked the first major milestone in a revised programme to complete the two vessels, which were at the centre of a disastrous CalMac contract.

It previously emerged the ferries will suffer further delays due to the shutdown of the yard during the coronavirus crisis.

MV Glen Sannox, destined for the Arran to Ardrossan route, is due to be handed over between April and June 2022.

The other vessel, known as Hull 802 and set for use on the Uig-Lochmaddy-Tarbert triangle, will not be ready until between December 2022 and February 2023.

Both ferries were originally due to be delivered in 2018.

Ferguson Marine won a high-profile £97 million contract to build the two dual-fuel ferries for Caledonian Asset Management Limited (CMAL) in 2015.

However, disputes and a breakdown in relations eventually culminated in the yard falling into administration amid spralling costs, before it was nationalised last year.

MV Glen Sannox's three-week stint in the dry dock saw a package of remedial work carried out.

This included the replacement of the bulbous bow – a protruding section at the front of the ferry – paint repair, removal of marine growth from the vessel hull and external welding.

Tim Hair, turnaround director at Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd, said: “Following a period of uncertainty due to Covid-19, it has been really gratifying to see our team return to outdoor working on MV Glen Sannox.

“While our office-based colleagues have continued to work from home throughout lockdown, making good progress on design and planning, the dry-docking period marked a key milestone in the project and in getting a substantial proportion of our yard workers back to the task at hand.

“We’ve made some solid strides forward over the last few weeks on MV Glen Sannox and have slightly extended the dry dock period to take advantage of the stability of the vessel whilst stationed there to carry out some additional tasks.

“Now that the ferry has been brought up to its current condition and has returned to our shipyard, the next steps will include work on the superstructure, electrical work and the installation of approximately 16km of pipework.”

Bosses said the cost of the project to deliver the ferries remains unchanged at £110.3m.