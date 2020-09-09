BORIS Johnson has agreed to intervene to help the partner and child of tragic Mercy Maguma.

Their plight was raised with the Prime Minister by SNP MP David Linden, who urged Boris Johnson to step in and help Mercy's partner Eric Nnanna and their child Adriel as they seek permission to stay in the UK.

Eric is the toddler's sole carer following Mercy's death, and the SNP MP says his aslyum claim is being prolonged, leaving the grieving family in limbo.

Boris Johnson told the MP: "I'm sure the whole house will join with me in sending our deepest condolences to the family of Mercy Maguma.

"We take the wellbeing very seriously of all those in the asylum system and I can assure him that the minister will be taking up that particular case with him."

Mr Linden said: "The tragic case of Mercy Baguma, who was found dead in her flat in Glasgow recently with her starving one-year-old son Adriel lying next to her, has shone a light on the UK's callous asylum policies that have pushed countless people into further hardship.



"Adriel has been through more than any one-year-old should ever have to, yet his future hangs in limbo while the Home Office prolongs his father’s asylum application.



"I am grateful to the Prime Minister for agreeing to intervene on my constituent’s behalf. Rather than dragging on their worries, the Home Office must resolve the case and ensure that Adriel and his Dad can get on with rebuilding their lives in Scotland without uncertainty."

Mercy Maguma's death has sent shock-waves throughout the country, and came just weeks after the death of another asylum seeker in a hotel in Glasgow city centre.

Protests have been ongoing since the Home Office allowed aslyum seekers to be moved into hotels due to the coronavirus earlier this year, removing any money from them and providing them with food that was said to be inedible.

The First Minister previously called for the total reform of the "broken asylum system" following widespread horror at the passing of Mercy.

Ms Baguma, from Uganda, was found by police on Saturday August 22, after friends had not heard from her since Tuesday, August 18.



