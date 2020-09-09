Ruth Davidson has been named as a host on LBC's new line up for the Autumn with the MSP hosting a regular show on the platform.

So when does Ruth Davidson's LBC show start and what time is it broadcast? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the show called?

Ruth Davidson will host her show called 'An Inconvenient Ruth' and according to LBC will see her interview some of the UK’s most notable figures, discussing their successes and failures.

When does Ruth Davidson start hosting her new show?

Ruth Davidson will host her first show on Sunday 13th September

What time does Ruth Davidson's LBC show start?

Davidson will host her show on a Sunday night show airing at 9pm to 10pm. It will also be available as a podcast.

Before she goes on air, Rachel Johnson, will host a new two-hour show on Sunday evening at 7pm.

Is Ruth Davidson getting paid for 'An Inconvenient Ruth'?

All profits from hosting the show are set to go to Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Edinburgh.

Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre, said: “We are delighted that Ruth Davidson continues to be such a strong supporter of Maggie’s Edinburgh.

“Maggie’s will be a beneficiary of Ruth’s fee for this great new show on LBC. We hope the programme is a great success and want to say huge thanks for your ongoing support.”

Is it the first time Davidson has been on LBC?

Despite the show being announced, it is not the first time that Davidson has hosted on the platform. The MSP started her career in radio and also hosted a series of Christmas special shows for LBC in the past.

What has Ruth Davidson said about the new show?

Ruth Davidson said: "Some politicians take time out at weekends by hitting the gym, reading books or going hillwalking. I'm excited to spend an hour on LBC talking to fascinating people about their life, their work and the change they're making to the world. From scientists to celebrities, artists to athletes and all sorts of world-beating figures in between, I'll be asking them to share their story – the hard times as well as the good. It should make absorbing listening."

What else has been said?

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “We are delighted to announce LBC’s new schedule for the autumn and welcome these exciting new voices to LBC as we continue to set the standard for opinionated news broadcasting. LBC is already home to the UK’s best speech broadcasters and our new presenters brilliantly complement our existing line-up. I know our listeners – the true stars of LBC – will enjoy tackling and debating the biggest stories of the moment with them all.”