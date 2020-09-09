THE FIRST Minister has accused Boris Johnson of "breaking devolution" with the plans put forward in the controversial Internal Markets Bill.

In a furious statement, Nicola Sturgeon said her government would resist the plans "at every turn" and has urged every MSP, from all parties, to defend Holyrood against the so-called power grab.

Her comments come after it was revealed yesterday that the UK Government would be able to directly fund projects in Scotland, including in devolved areas, despite what Holyrood ministers wanted.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The UK government are not only set to break international law – it is clear they are now set to break devolution.

"The Tories’ proposed Bill for a so-called UK internal Market is an abomination. It is a naked power grab which would cripple devolution.

"The plan for mutual recognition of standards in reality means a race to the bottom when it comes to things like food standards and environmental protections.

"It would prevent the Scottish Parliament from effectively legislating in a whole range of areas, including laws covering the food people put on their tables, which is currently produced to high EU animal welfare and food safety standards.

"That could be undermined by Scotland having to accept lower standards set by a UK Government in pursuit of a US or other trade deals – and could see us forced to accept chlorinated chicken.

"And their plans to trample over devolved spending powers in Scotland and directly fund their own projects could see projects like Boris Johnson’s bridge to Northern Ireland being funded instead of schools and hospitals – no matter what people in Scotland choose.

“Under this Bill, the Scottish Parliament would not have been able to pass its world-leading legislation on Minimum Unit Pricing of alcohol – a fact which will deeply concern the broad coalition of Scottish civic society which backed this vital public health measure."

The First Minister said her government and party would "fight tooth and nail against this shameless bid to reverse devolution which was so overwhelmingly endorsed by the people of Scotland in the referendum of 1997."

She also said it was the duty of every Scottish politician, including the Scottish Tories, to "defend" the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

She explained: "It is not just the Scottish Government and the SNP which is resisting these plans – the Labour Welsh Government has also made clear its vehement opposition to what is proposed.

“But this power grab also poses a key test for every political party and every parliamentarian representing any part of Scotland. All parties – including the Scottish Tories – have a duty now to protect and defend the powers democratically endorsed by the people of Scotland.

“Far from returning powers to Scotland, as promised by the likes of Michael Gove, it is now crystal clear that Brexit means taking back control from Holyrood and taking control away from the Scottish people. That is a betrayal not just of devolution, but of the promises made in the Brexit referendum, including those in Scotland who voted Leave.

“It is also now clearer than ever that the only way to defend the powers of the Scottish Parliament is with independence. And when an independence referendum comes – as it will – it will no longer be a choice between independence and the status quo, but between independence and a Tory regime which is intent on crippling Holyrood.”

Earlier today, a heated exchange between Ian Blackford, SNP MP and the Prime Minister led to him being told to withdraw comments when he referred to Boris Johnson as a "barefaced liar".

Mr Johnson was speaking about the controversial bill, having been asked by Mr Blackford if he was still intending to plough ahead with it knowing it was breaking the law.