THE rare whisky trade is booming, with bottles commanding as much as £1m a bottle.

And with auction houses facing an ongoing battle to stop counterfeit Scotch flooding their sales, scientists have come up with a way of checking the drink - without even removing the cap.

A team of researchers from St Andrews University have refined their technique of shining a laser into a bottle to authenticate the contents as worldwide demand for collectable Scotch soars.

Rare bottles can fetch more than £1 million, with a 1926 Macallan reaching an all time record when it sold for £1.5m at Sotheby's last October. The previous auction record for a single bottle of Scotch was £1.2m, set by another bottle from the same cask in November 2018.

Sotheby's described The Macallan 1926 from cask number 263 as the "holy grail" of whisky.

It was part of a collection of 467 bottles in 394 lots which sold for £7,635,619 - about double the pre-auction estimate.

The rise in demand is fuelling an increase in fake whiskies with counterfeit drinks costing the UK economy more than £200 million in lost revenue per year, according to a 2018 study published by the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office.

And scientists have found that half of the bottles of aged single malts they tested were not as old as their labels suggested.

Now, new research by scientists from the university's School of Physics and Astronomy, published in the journal Analytical Methods, led to the development of a method using lasers which can see through the bottle to analyse the contents. They said the challenge was to record a signal from the contents without recording signals from the glass.

The team used laser spectroscopy - a process which shines laser light into a substance and the sample scatters the light into different colours. The precise colours of the scattered light depend on the chemical make-up of the substance and can therefore be used to identify materials ranging from bacteria, food and drink, through to the paint on sculptures and explosive powders.

The technique was initially developed 10 years ago by the researchers but was complicated by the fact that the glass could create a bigger signal of scattered light than the contents so it required a small sample of the whisky to be removed for testing.

The refined method involves a glass element to shape the laser light so it produces a ring of light on the bottle surface and a tightly focused spot in the liquid, as opposed to a standard laser beam.

As the signal from the bottle and the signal from the liquid are at different positions, a detector can be placed to record only the signal from the liquid, meaning the bottle contents can be assessed without ever opening the bottle.

The new technique was developed by Professor Kishan Dholakia and researchers, Holly Fleming, Mingzhou Chen and Graham Bruce.

Professor Dholakia said: “Personally, I hate it when I have to spare a drop of whisky for validation checks. I’d much rather drink the whole bottle.

"Laser spectroscopy is a powerful tool for characterising the chemical make-up of many materials, but to use it to characterise alcohol in its original container in this simple way is really exciting.”

The team said the method could be easily manufactured for worldwide use and could also be used to check bottles of vodka and gin.

See https://doi.org/10.1039/D0AY01101K for the full report.