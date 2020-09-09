The Waverley paddle streamer has returned to Glasgow after colliding into Brodick Pier in Arran last week.

Over 200 passengers and 26 crew were on board the vessel before she crashed into the isle's pier last Thursday shortly after 5pm.

A total of 24 people were injured as a result of the collision, were a number required hospital treatment.

It is currently unknown if the paddle streamer has returned to the city in order to be repaired.

One passenger named Karen Mulligan from Glasgow earlier told Clyde 1 about the moment collision.

She said: "We were enjoying the last few minutes of what had been a great day.

Image credit: Colin Mearns

"As I was walking down the stairs I slipped and fell, and to start with I thought I was being clumsy. Then people on the chairs on the deck below started falling over, and people who were standing up just fell.

"People were just running around trying to see who was okay and help people back up. And then the crew started coming out and making sure everyone was okay.

Image credit: Colin Mearns

"There was one man who fell off his chair and couldn't get up. There was a doctor on board who came over and put his arm in a sling and said it was broken.

"There was also a few people who were still lying on the ground on the deck when we were allowed to disembark."

Image credit: Colin Mearns

A statement from The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) reads: "HM Coastguard was made aware at 5.28pm today (September 3) of an incident in which a paddle steamer collided with Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran.

"It is believed that 213 passengers and 26 crew were onboard at the time of the collision.

"17 people have reported injuries, and a number have been taken to hospital."