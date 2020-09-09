A key worker from Glasgow has won a nationwide photography competition after submitting a snap of her young sons thanking the NHS for all their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorna Lyons, 39, took the winning picture for the 18-50s category of Cartridge Save’s contest to find the nation’s most iconic lockdown snap.

The mother-of-two captured her sons Ashton Wilson, 10, and Brodie Wilson, 5, standing on their front door which they had decorated with bright colours to celebrate the NHS and key workers.

READ MORE: Watch: Waverly paddle steamer returns to Glasgow after Isle of Arran collision​ Brothers Ashton, 10, and Brodie, 5, wanted to say thanks to the NHS

Lorna, a Lead Reporting Officer for G4S Electronic Monitoring Services Scotland, said: “Due to being a key worker and working ridiculous shifts, lockdown meant I couldn’t spend as much quality time with my family as we all would have liked.

"My boys have missed their bedtime stories and family walks in the park but they have learned mum’s work is important.

“I was overjoyed to come home and see this sight on my front door after a long stressful shift.

Lorna and her boys before the pandemic hit.

READ MORE: Still Game episodes rated: Where does your favourite rank?

“Sadly I still had to strip to my shorts and vest top and go for my ‘decontamination bath’ before I could give them the biggest cuddle and thank them for this wonderful sight and the effort they had put in making me the proudest key worker around.”

The winners of the competition were decided through a combination of a public vote and the input of a panel of expert judges.

Managing director of Cartridge Save, Ian Cowley, commented: “We’ve had some fantastic entries to the competition, and it’s been incredible to see how people have coped during lockdown.

“Hailing the heroes from our NHS really summed up the spirit of the nation during those challenging times.”