HOLYROOD's Presiding Officer has apologised to MSPs after problems with a new remote voting system were branded a "fiasco".

Ken Macintosh said he understood an "administrative error followed by a lack of clarity as to what was happening" had caused some MSPs to start to lose confidence in the system.

He said: "I would like to apologise unreservedly for this."

It comes after he was forced to suspend voting last night amid concerns some politicians had been unable to take part.

Mr Macintosh accepted there were "major issues" with the remote system - introduced by Holyrood in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - and that these were "undermining confidence".

Labour MSP Neil Findlay branded the incident a "fiasco" and has submitted a motion "that the Parliament has no faith in the ability of the new hybrid voting system to deliver fair and accurate results".

In an email to MSPs, Mr Macintosh said a pin code had been changed by accident, causing confusion.

However he said analysis showed only one MSP who was entitled to vote was unable to do so.

He said: "If that member’s vote had been recorded, the result of the vote would have been: Yes: 58, No: 58, with no abstentions.

"In these circumstances, I would have used my casting vote and, in line with convention, I would have voted against the amendment.

"The outcome of the vote would therefore not have been different had that member been able to cast their vote."

He added: "I do however understand that the administrative error followed by a lack of clarity as to what was happening has had the effect that some members are starting to lose confidence in the system.

"I would like to apologise unreservedly for this."

He said a number of actions will be taken to build more confidence in the system and iron out remaining issues.