A SCOT been told his Saltire flags which he put up as a welcome to Scotland’s 'First True Border Town' are banned.

David Shepherd said he put up the flags to welcome visitors who had crossed the border into Coldstream in the Scottish Conservatives-run Scottish Borders and insisted they were not a political statement.

The 55-year-old businessman installed 16 Saltires onto railings of a public car park which lead to a stunning public viewpoint in the centre of the historical town.

He said he had taken down the flags at a car park as a direct instruction from Scottish Borders Council after they received a complaint that they were flying on council property.

He said he installed the flags to add "a bit of colour and identity" to Coldstream, which he stressed were installed in time for Coldstream Civic Week which had been cancelled due to coronavirus.

He said the flags, wood posts, paint, gold tops were installed entirely at his own cost.

"I have seen many people taking photos of them, presumably to mark their arrival to Coldstream and, whilst I was taking them down, three other tourists were taking photos," he said.

"The flags are NOT a political statement and are not there to offend in any way. If anybody feels that they were up too long, that's fine. If anyone was offended by them, that's fine too.

"They were installed in Coldstream (which is in Scotland) and, to be honest, I'll be putting them up again next year if I am allowed.

"I did not ask permission to put them up but, as I hope you all know, if I do an installation, which I've done many times, it's done to the best of my ability and with sympathy to it's surroundings.

"When the Commonwealth torch came through the town I had 16 flags flying at Henderson park and they flew all summer. And, as far as I'm aware, there was no complaint to the council.

"I do what I do because I am a Coldstreamer born and bred, and because I have the resources to do these kinds of installations, I want to offer them to the town when I can."

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “These flags were erected/attached to council property with no prior permission.

“The council has therefore contacted the person involved and asked for them to be removed.”

Details of the removal were treated with disdain by some on social media platforms.

Jan Mitchell said: "Awful that complaints were made. The Saltire is a political statement now and those that don’t like to see it flying can’t call themselves a Scottish in my opinion."

Maria Conley added: "Looks wonderful, now why would any council or person from Coldstream object to the flying of that countries flag."