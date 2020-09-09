THE Scottish Conservatives have been challenged to "come out of hiding" over the controversial UK Internal Markets Bill.

It comes after David Melding, member of the Welsh Senedd, quit over the bill which he says will undermine devolution in Wales.

Melding, Shadow Counsel General and Shadow Minister for Culture and Communications, said the publication of the bill today had done "nothing to lessen my anxieties about the dangers facing our 313 year old union, indeed they have been gravely aggravated by the decisions made in the last few days by our prime minister."

He added: "It is clearly not feasible for me to continue in my post of shadow counsel general while holding such reservations."

Now the SNP say the Scottish Tories should follow their Welsh colleague's example and start speaking out about the bill.

Kirsten Oswald, SNP Westminster deputy, said: "Even Tory spokespeople can't abide Boris Johnson's power grab bill, which would roll-back devolution and enable Westminster to overrule the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd.



"This shameful bill would not only break international law but it would also dismantle the foundations of the devolution settlement - and the SNP will oppose it every step of the way.



"The Scottish Tories must come out of hiding and join parties across the Scottish Parliament to oppose this attack on devolution. Otherwise it will prove yet again that Douglas Ross and his Tory MPs are incapable of standing up for Scotland and will rubber stamp any order from Downing Street no matter how damaging to Scotland.



"Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster throughout the Brexit process - and we now face an extreme Brexit and attack on devolution imposed on us against our will.

"It is clearer than ever that the only way to defend the powers of the Scottish Parliament and protect Scotland's place in Europe is to become an independent country."

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Dean Lockhart MSP said: “The UK Internal Market Bill is essential to protect and secure the 545,000 jobs across Scotland that depend on trade with the rest of the UK. The SNP are opposed to this bill because they want to split up the UK market at all costs, even though it would have devastating consequences for Scottish jobs.



“We will continue to scrutinise and examine the limited steps the UK Government have proposed to ensure that commitments made to the people of Northern Ireland are upheld. However, the UK Government have been very clear that they hope these technical changes will not be required.”