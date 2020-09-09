A 28-year-old man from Aberdeenshire has told of the "debilitating" symptoms that stayed with him for months after diagnosed with coronavirus in March.

Despite his age and good health, Callum O'Dwyer has spoken out about the devastating effects he's struggled with since he contracted the virus - including fatigue, lung issues, a racing heart rate, "brain fog" and gastrointestinal issues.

Now, Nicola Sturgeon has thanked Mr O'Dwyer for sharing his story, at a time when nearly half of new Covid infections in Scotland are now being detected among under 25s.

In contrast to the early stages of the pandemic, latest figures reveal that 419 of the 941 new cases in the past week (45 per cent) were identified among younger people - rather than Scots over the age of 65.

Callum O’Dwyer, 28, was diagnosed with the virus in March and was left so physically and mentally fatigued he had to move back in with his parents in Aberdeenshire so they could care for him.

Speaking to The Herald Scotland, Mr O'Dwyer said he was "absolutely delighted" that his story had been highlighted by Nicola Sturgeon.

He said: "It’s brilliant the First Minister is promoting stories like mine at the highest level.

"It lets other people who are feeling the long impact of Covid that they are not alone, and this will hopefully will spur action from the top of government that we get treatment in whatever form is appropriate as soon as possible."

He went on: "I hope that people understand that this isn’t just a matter of life and death, there is a risk it can affect you for a long time even with a mild infection.

"You might not lose your life, but you can lose months of your life, or even your health itself."

Speaking to Radio Clyde, Mr O'Dwyer told of how he was left so physically and mentally fatigued he had to move back in with his parents, too weak to even pick up water bottles or get up out of chairs.

The First Minister retweeted a video of the interview earlier today.

🎥 Worth a watch to hear how it feels to be young and a COVID-19 long-hauler. Let's all take Callum's story as a moment to renew our respect for the FACTS public health guidance

Mr O’Dwyer, who is from Aberdeen, said: “I was struggling to pick up water bottles or pull myself out of chairs.

“Living by myself I was the ready meal king for weeks and weeks. To the point where I realised both physically and mentally I couldn’t look after myself any more.”

He has now been staying with his parents for five and a half months, and still struggles to cook for himself.

Hi @NicolaSturgeon, thank you for sharing my story earlier on today, it means a huge amount that folk are more aware of the risk of young people to #longCovid. Hoping for the roll out of treatment & capturing the data of those long impacted going forward. Thanks! #CountLongCovid

Mr O’Dwyer added: “It’s been very debilitating. In the months since it’s not just the fatigue – I’ve had issues with my lungs, though that’s now kind of cleared up.

“With my heart, I’ve had a racing heart rate at rest. My stomach, I’ve had burning pain and all sorts of gastrointestinal issues.

“Regarding my brain, I’ve had terrible brain fog, unable to string my sentences together, slurring my words as if I’ve had 10 pints at the pub.”

Callum said he could barely lift a water bottle.

Nicola Sturgeon was asked about Mr O’Dwyer’s story at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing today.

The First Minister said work was underway to understand the effects of “long haul Covid” and how it could be treated.

She said: “I’ve shared the video on social media this morning because I think it’s a very powerful illustration of a point I’ve been trying to make the last few days.

“The point Callum’s video really illustrates is this illness is not risk-free for younger people.

“You can get seriously ill and die even if you’re young.”

She added: “It’s probably appropriate for me to say a personal thank-you to Callum for sharing his experience.

“It’s not easy for anybody to share publicly an experience of ill health and go into the details of what you’re dealing with.

“But in doing this I think Callum has done a real public service and has more powerfully made the point that I’ve been trying to make over recent days.”