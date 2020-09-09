A PORTER has tested positive for coronavirus at Glasgow’s super hospital.

The employee of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is self-isolating after contracting the virus last week.

However it is understood more than 20 of their colleagues have also had to self-isolate as a result, to ensure they do not contract the virus or pass it on to patients.

Replacement staff have had to be drafted in to maintain the normal running of the £842m facility, with a source from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirming the hospital management had been “frantically trying to get agency staff to back-fill the posts”.

They explained: “Around 20 porters at the main QEUH are off sick because of a porter being positive. They are frantically trying to get agency workers to backfill. They are off sick because they are self-isolating as a precaution.”

A spokeswoman from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed that a number of staff had to self-isolate after a positive case was detected at the super-hospital.

However, they confirmed no investigation was ongoing, and services at the hospital were running normally.

She said: “Public Health are not investigating any incident involving our portering staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the service is operating as normal.”

Portering staff are responsible for moving patients between areas of the hospital, taking clean linen to wards, collecting waste and transporting medical equipment. They are also required to transport samples and documentation.