The Waverley paddle streamer has returned to the city after colliding into a pier on the Isle of Arran last week.
A total of 24 people were injured as a result of the collision, were a number required hospital treatment.
Over 200 passengers and 26 crew members were onboard before the incident.
It is currently unknown if the paddle streamer has returned to the city in order to be repaired.
