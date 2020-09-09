LOGANAIR which runs lifeline services to Scottish islands has put jobs at five Scottish airports at risk.

It announced 68 potential redundancies across its UK operation.

The company said 23 of the roles under threat are in Chester, with the remainder in Scotland.

Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Inverness may be affected.

Loganair said the closure of its base at Chester would be its "largest single step" with regard to the potential job losses.

The firm currently employs about 850 people.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said the coronavirus pandemic had been the "biggest ever" challenge in its 58-year history.

He said the company had been left with "no option" but to enter into a consultation process for 68 roles at risk of redundancy.

Mr Hinkles said the company would look at relocation options for staff whose jobs were at risk.

The company said it would launch a skills retention programme, which would provide "monthly subsistence and continuity of employment" this winter for 40 further employees for whom there is currently no work.

It said other employees will also be taking a 20% pay cut over the winter season.

At the start of the lockdown, Loganair grounded half its staff as it cancelled services and sought to claim a government bail out.

The 'lifeline services' Scottish airline said it had advised its staff of the "probability" of furlough under the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The Scottish airline, which gets subsidies from the Scottish Government for some remote routes, had at the end of March confirmed that 22 of its 44 staff are now "in storage", as further cuts are made.

In mid-March Loganair said that by the end of the month, Loganair was to cut operations from around 214 to 95 scheduled flights each weekday - a cut of 55%.

Loganair, which also delivers mail and goods, including pharmaceutical products, to island airports previously said forward bookings had slumped dramatically from normal levels.

Mr Hinkles said: “Like everyone in the aviation industry, we’ve been incredibly hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been without doubt the biggest ever challenge for our industry and the biggest challenge in Loganair’s 58-year history.

“We have worked hard to protect jobs, but recovery across the sector has been incredibly slow.

“I sincerely regret that we have been left with no option but to enter into a consultation process for 68 roles which are now at risk of redundancy, from a total workforce of 850.

“The closure of our base at Chester is the largest single step, whilst other staff members affected are based in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.”