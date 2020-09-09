ONE of Scotland’s leading experts on the Covid pandemic has told MSPs she is “very concerned” about social unrest this winter as lockdown measures continue.

Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at Edinburgh University, said there was growing distrust of safety measures, citing an anti-mask protest outside Holyrood last weekend.

She warned conspiracy theories and misinformation were undermining support for state-backed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Global pandemics had historically been followed by a public backlash, and the Government would need to “keep on top of that”, she said.

Giving evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee, Prof Bauld said: “Public support is going to be an ongoing issue.

"I am very, very, very concerned about the next few months and potential unrest.

"We're seeing it globally around the world: groups that are spreading misinformation, but also just gathering - as we have already seen in Scotland - to express distaste or distrust in the messaging and in the guidance that has been given.

"I think that we're going to have to be very careful to keep on top of that because history shows that following pandemics - and there is research on this - there is social unrest and we need to be conversant about that."

Prof Bauld said public trust in the Scottish Government’s approach had been higher than in the rest of the UK since the start of the pandemic, but it was on a “downward gradient”.

Asked about Prof Bauld’s remarks, Nicola Sturgeon said she had yet to read them, but said she was a “renowned experts” and people should “heed her words and advice”.

She told the daily briefing she understood people’s frustration after six months of “really tough” changes to their lives.

She said: “We're being asked to live our lives in a really abnormal and in many respects unnatural way. That gets harder with every week that passes, so it doesn't surprise me - I feel it myself - that the fatigue with all of that does increase."

The First Minister admitted the ongoing restrictions were "a pain in the neck", but argued they are "less cumbersome" than another full lockdown.

She said: "Unfortunately this is a virus that is there, it's a global pandemic, it's accelerating across the world - doing nothing is not an option."