RICHARD Leonard has labelled his Labour MSPs who are attempting to rid him of his job "despicable" as he called for focus on next year's election.

Four Labour MSPs have publicly called for Mr Leonard to step aside as leader of the party - fearing a catastrophe at May's Holyrood election.

But a row has broken out over the process for triggering a leadership contest - with the rebel MSPs insisting the UK party rules should apply - allowing 20 per cent of parliamentarians to trigger a ballot.

But Scottish Labour officials have claimed that UK-wide rules can not be the "precent" for the Scottihs party.

Daniel Johnson, one of the mutiny MSPs, has indicated court action has not been ruled out in forcing a leadership contest if needed.

Mr Leonard has adressed the rebels tonight, warning them they have "underestimated my resolve and underestimated the mandate I received" from Scottish Labour members.

He said: "There is no democratic legitimacy to override the wishes of Scottish Labour party members, who keep telling me that it would be a dereliction of duty for the Labour party to turn in on itself at the very point when the country is facing an unprecedented health, economic and jobs crisis.

"At the very point that we are winning the political argument on jobs and a Jobs Guarantee Scheme - in a National Care Service where there is no place for the profit motive and when we are exposing the failures of government during the pandemic in care homes - on the U-turn over the school results fiasco."

He added: "We have a serious job to do, as the economy collapses, as unemployment rockets, as public services like health come under intense pressure. The last thing the people who need a strong Labour party want is a Labour party degenerating into internal strife.

"We need to be outward looking. There is nothing more certain in politics than that people do not vote for parties which are divided. Being elected as a Labour representative is an honour. People send us to Parliament to represent them, to speak for them, to hold the government to account - not to turn in on ourselves.

"And months out from an election to hear MSPs threatening to take the party to court when we know that we are up and against it with the resources and cash of the SNP and the Tories I find astonishing, even despicable.

"The real priority is about whether people are going to have jobs or not - whether or not young people have a future, how we treat the elderly to give them dignity in old age – including those in residential care homes. That should be our sole focus."