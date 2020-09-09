Legislation which overrides elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels and breach international law was published today.

It's aim is to keep UK trade flowing after Brexit, but it has left many with a sour taste in their mouths.

Here are the four main things you need to know about the Internal Market Bill.

1. It broke international law in a 'very specific and limited way'

The Internal Market Bill's main purpose was to ensure Northern Ireland could continue to benefit from access to UK markets post-Brexit.

And Downing Street had insisted any changes in the legislation were simply “limited clarifications” in order to protect the Northern Ireland peace process if they failed to secure a free trade deal with the EU.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis sparked fury when he yesterday confirmed that the legislation would breach international law in a "very specific and limited way".

2. Change for devolved governments

The Bill would mean the UK would have new powers to spend directly in devolved areas on infrastructure and other projects in devolved nations.

This would be the UK’s replacement for EU structural and other support funds, which are currently channelled through the devolved governments.

However, this has provoked major unrest from devolved governments.

After the Bill was published, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was quick to brand the new legislation as a "full frontal assault on devolution".

The First Minister spoke out against the Internal Market Bill and voiced Welsh ministers' concerns about it "stealing" powers from devolved governments.

UK Government ministers have insisted the Bill will provide extra powers for the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - but ministers aren't convinced.

Welsh Government Minister for European Transition Jeremy Miles also spoke out, and said it would "sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations".

David Melding, member of the Welsh Senedd, quit over the bill which he says will undermine devolution in Wales.

Melding, Shadow Counsel General and Shadow Minister for Culture and Communications, said the publication of the bill today had done "nothing to lessen my anxieties about the dangers facing our 313 year old union, indeed they have been gravely aggravated by the decisions made in the last few days by our prime minister."

He added: "It is clearly not feasible for me to continue in my post of shadow counsel general while holding such reservations."

3. Scotland could take legal action over the "threat to devolution"

According to constitution secretary Mike Russell, legal action might be possible.

While he said he was “cautious about going to court”, he conceded there “may be a range of legal options” to try to block UK ministers from legislation in devolved areas.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government is pushing ahead with its own legislation to allow Holyrood ministers to keep pace with European Union laws after Brexit.

Mr Russell said the 10-year period proposed for such powers would cover “very comfortably” the time it would take for Scotland to become independent and rejoin the EU.

4. Backlash to the so-called 'power-grab'

The SNP haven't held back as they hit out at the Prime Minister and other ministers over the perceived 'power-grab'.

Boris Johnson has said that the Bill is about "protecting jobs, protecting growth, ensuring the fluidity and safety of our UK internal market and prosperity throughout the UK and it should be welcomed, I believe, in Scotland, in Northern Ireland, in Wales and throughout the whole country.”

But Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster leader faced backlash after calling the Prime Minister a "barefaced liar".

Later on, Nicola Sturgeon branded those at Number 10 as "a bunch of incompetent and unscrupulous chancers" in a Tweet posted to social media.