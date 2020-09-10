Tributes have been paid to a popular figure from Ayrshire who sadly died in a tragic car accident.

Jake Alcroft suffered complete heart failure behind the wheel as he was making deliveries of vital personal protective equipment (PPE).

His family said he could have been at home shielding but instead wanted to do his bit and so, at the time of his death, was delivering PPE for NHS staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 27, Jake was travelling along Bank Street in Irvine when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a parked car at around 10.45am – the massive heart attack killed him instantly.

The beloved father and grandad was 63-years-old.

Jake was brought up in Ardrossan and had two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife Tina and four children: Scott, Laura, Paul and Megan. He also had four grandchildren, Connor, Paige, Aiden and Arran.

A family spokesperson said: “We were very very proud of him.

“He could’ve stayed at home to shield during this pandemic but wanted to go out and do his bit.

“He was a very quiet but popular man and we take great comfort from the outpouring of emotion, condolences, cards and flowers from the people of the Three Towns.

“We as a family, would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the Three Towns at this very sad time for everything.”

People of the Three Towns have expressed their condolences for Jake’s family ahead of his funeral today, Thursday, September 10.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 20 people can attend the service at Ardrossan Cemetery at 2pm.

His family have asked those who wish to pay their respects to clap for Jake as his hearse passes.

The cortege will pass down Dalry Road in Saltcoats all the way down Raise Street and around past the Labour Club before carrying Jake’s body along the shore front and then up by the Lauriston to Sorbie Road towards the cemetery.

Those who wish will be able to stand and observe in respect on the route as the hearse departs the family home at 1.45pm.

The family wishes to remind people to observe safe social distancing guidelines when choosing to take part in paying their respects.