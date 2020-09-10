The body of Mercy Baguma, an asylum seeker who was found dead nex to her starving baby, is to be flown back to Uganda tomorrow.
The 34-year-old was found dead in her flat in Govan, Glasgow on August 22.
Her 16-month-old son Adriel was found crying in his cot in a blood-soaked babygrow next to his mother.
She had been forced to stop working by Home Office legislation and was relying on friends and charities for help.
The baby was so thin his spine could be felt when dad Eric Nnanna, 30, was able to hold him.
Tomorrow Mercy's body will be flown from Edinburgh to Entebbe, in Uganda, and the young mum will be laid to rest on Saturday evening.
Eric and Adriel will hold a candle-lit vigil oat Elder Park Boating Pond in Govan on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for Positive Action in Housing said: "Elder Park is a place that Mercy loved.
"She and Eric spent some happy days there with baby Adriel."
