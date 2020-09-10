Pub owners fear trading may not return to normal until a coronavirus vaccine is found.

Concerns are mounting for the hospitality sector over the possibility of a second spike in coronavirus cases, with numbers rising in recent weeks.

Pubs and restaurants reopened in Scotland on July 15, but owners have revealed they are worried about premises being forced to shut once again if cases continue to rise.

Paul Waterson, a spokesman for Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA), said 45 per cent of operators do not believe licensed premises will trade normally until a vaccine is found.

Mr Waterson, who owns the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling, said: "It has been a concern since the lockdown was lifted.

"Given all the talk about another spike, it (the outlook) is very pessimistic.

"Our survey showed 45 per cent of people do not believe they will get back to trading normally until they find a vaccine, but it is not looking like that is on the horizon.

“It will not be this side of the new year."

The UK Government's job retention scheme has kept many of Scotland's hospitality businesses afloat during the crisis, but it is set to end in October.

Now, operators say they fear widespread redundancies and say skilled staff such as chefs, mixologists and front of house managers could be at risk of losing their jobs.

Mr Waterson said: "The vast majority of people are struggling.

"When furlough ends it is going to be difficult for people to keep staff."