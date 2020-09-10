RICHARD Leonard laid down the law to a bunch of rebel MSPs attempting to remove him from his job as Scottish Labour leader.

Mr Leonard has come under fire from four of his MSPs who want him to quite before next May's Holyrood election - but the battle could end up in court after a squabble over the rules to trigger a leadership contest.

In a strongly-worded statement delivered to Labour MSPs last night, Mr Leonard labelled his mutiny colleagues "despicable" and told them they have "underestimated" him.

Below is his full speech to Labour MSPs.

"I feel I need to remind a small group within our parliamentary group, who have called on me to step down and who have repeatedly attacked me in public, and have briefed against me: you have underestimated my resolve and underestimated the mandate I received from Scottish Labour party members just under three years ago to lead the Scottish Labour party. You have underestimated me.

"There is no democratic legitimacy to override the wishes of Scottish Labour party members, who keep telling me that it would be a dereliction of duty for the Labour party to turn in on itself at the very point when the country is facing an unprecedented health, economic and jobs crisis.

"At the very point that we are winning the political argument on jobs and a Jobs Guarantee Scheme. In a National Care Service where there is no place for the profit motive and when we are exposing the failures of government during the pandemic in care homes. On the U-turn over the school results fiasco.

"We have a serious job to do, as the economy collapses, as unemployment rockets, as public services like health come under intense pressure. The last thing the people who need a strong Labour Party want is a Labour Party degenerating into internal strife.

"We need to be outward looking. There is nothing more certain in politics than that people do not vote for parties which are divided. Being elected as a Labour representative is an honour. People send us to Parliament to represent them. To speak for them. To hold the Government to account. Not to turn in on ourselves.

"And months out from an election to hear MSPs threatening to take the party to court when we know that we are up and against it with the resources and cash of the SNP and the Tories I find astonishing, even despicable.

"The real priority is about whether people are going to have jobs or not. Whether or not young people have a future. How we treat the elderly to give them dignity in old age – including those in residential care homes. That should be our sole focus."