THE top Scottish Labour official who claims Richard Leonard is immune to a leadership challenge lavished praise on him within hours of him being elected, it has emerged.

General Secretary Michael Sharpe, who argues there is no “precedent” for a challenge, called Mr Leonard a “first class MSP” in a tweet the day after he became a Central Scotland list MSP in 2016, before he was even sworn in at Holyrood.

Mr Sharpe also said Mr Leonard was “clearly going to be an asset to Scottish Labour” after he gave what he called a “powerful Holyrood maiden speech” 19 days later.

And when Mr Leonard delivered his first conference speech as Scottish leader in March 2018, Mr Sharpe tweeted that he was “so immensely proud to know” him.

A party source described Mr Sharpe as likeable, but also as a "fanboy" of the Scottish Labour leader.

Asked about Mr Sharpe's objectivity, Scottish Labour said “of course” he would express support for Mr Leonard, and raising the issue was “scraping the barrel”.

On Tuesday, Mr Sharpe, who was Mr Leonard’s head of policy before becoming the Scottish party’s top official last October, rejected calls for a leadership challenge to Mr Leonard by claiming the party’s rules didn’t allow it.

Last week, after four of his MSPs mutinied against his leadership and called on him to stand down, Mr Leonard said he would “absolutely” fight on if he was challenged.

However this week, after the same MSPs said they had been joined by a fifth and met the threshold for a challenge under the UK rules, Mr Sharpe suggested it was not possible after all.

He said although the UK Labour rule book had clear rules on leadership challenges, he was “not aware” of any precedent for a challenge north of the border.

It followed James Kelly and Daniel Johnson writing to party bosses seeking clarity on how a leadership contest could be triggered.

UK Labour rules say the threshold is 20 per cent of MPs, and if this was also applied to Scottish Labour a challenge ought to be triggered by five of 23 MSPs demanding it.

Mr Kelly, Mr Johnson, Jenny Marra, Mark Griffin and an as yet unnamed fifth MSP would therefore be sufficient.

There is also a convention that if the Scottish Labour rules are silent on an issue then UK rules apply.

In a letter to Mr Sharpe, Mr Kelly and Mr Johnson queried briefings to the media that there was “no mechanism” by which the Scottish Labour leader could be formally challenged.

They said: “Our understanding is that five signatures is sufficient to initiate a challenge.

"We have five members willing to sign such a challenge. We therefore request clarification on this matter at the earliest opportunity.”

They continued: “We reject the implication that, once installed, the leader of the Scottish Labour Party enjoys indefinite tenure.

"This is not democratic and goes against our party’s fundamental principles and values.”

Mr Sharpe replied: "The election of the leader and deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party is a matter for the Scottish Labour Party, as set out in our and the UK party rules.

"The rules for challenging an incumbent UK party leader are set out in the UK rules, as decided by the UK annual conference.

"This is a rule for that element of the Labour Party, but it is not a 'precedent' for the Scottish Labour Party.

"A 'precedent' might be a past action or decision of the Scottish Labour Party which helps interpret our rules. However, I am not aware of any such precedent on this issue."

Asked whether Mr Sharpe had the required objectivity to interpret the rules without favouring Mr Leonard, a Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Richard is the leader of Scottish Labour. Of course the general secretary expresses support for him.

“Michael was head of policy when these tweets were sent and so of course he would do so in that role too. This is scraping the barrel and you know it.”

The Scottish Labour rule book says the “Leader and Deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party shall be elected according to the procedural rules set out by the Scottish Executive Committee”.

Asked for a copy of those procedural rules, a spokesperson said: “Procedural rules are drawn up for a specific contest in the event of a leadership election, for that specific contest. As there is no vacancy, there are no procedural rules.”

Asked which rule states a vacancy is required for a contest, the spokesman admitted there wasn’t one.

Scottish Labour is currently on 14 per cent in the polls, suggesting the loss of six of the 24 MSPs in won in 2016.

Scottish Labour lost both its MEPs and six of its seven MPs in elections last year.

However Mr Leonard insists he has the support of Scottish Labour members and will lead the party into May's election.

He has also warned rebels MSPs they could be deselected or given an unwinnable list ranking after they spoke out.

Last night he told his MSPs the plotting against him had been “despicable”.





