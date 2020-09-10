ONE of Alex Salmond's former advisers has launched a scathing attack on the SNP's legislative record amid ongoing controversy over new hate crime legislation.

Alex Bell said the party had "withdrawn, struck down or failed at too many policy initiatives".

He said the Hate Crime Bill is "yet another piece of SNP legislation ill conceived, badly drafted and ultimately unloved".

Writing in The Courier, he added: "If Bills were children, the Scottish Government would have filled an orphanage by now."

Mr Bell was the senior policy adviser to the former first minister from 2011 to 2013.

He said the "gap between desire and delivery, idea and outcome, is a big problem for the SNP".

He said Bills "pop up circumstantially, get drafted in a hurry, become the focus of the Government’s story until no longer popular, then fall away never to be mentioned again".

He said there is a "group think in the dominant political party", adding: "The SNP have a tendency to like everything the leadership says, up until the official story is changed, then nobody remembers."

Mr Bell wrote: "We have a political class easy with failure, if the bigger purpose of power, and independence, is still on track. And that is sad.

"It is also deeply worrying. There is no more aspirational policy than independence.

"But the party advocating it has repeatedly demonstrated it’s not very good at drafting things, it doesn’t have a handle on detail, and ministers are loathe to stand by policies that aren’t immediately successful.

"What happens when indy negotiations turn bad, or the new state dips, or things aren’t as rosy as promised?

"The Nats need better policy and better people."

Critics have raised concerns the Hate Crime Bill will stifle freedom of speech and criminalise a "mere insult".

It aims to update the characteristics protected in law from hate crimes and introduce offences for behaviour likely to "stir up" hatred, whether this was done intentionally or not. This would expand on existing laws protecting racial groups.

Yesterday, MSPs voted to push ahead with the controversial legislation amid calls from the Scottish Conservatives to withdraw it.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf won support after saying he is prepared to make changes and compromise.