BBC Scotland's political editor is retiring after more than 30 years with the broadcaster.

Brian Taylor, 65, has been working as a journalist for nearly five decades including 35 with the BBC, which he joined in 1985.

The editor will be leaving the post at the end of October.

The dad-of-two from Dundee is known to viewers for his jazzy ties and braces, and spent six years working in Westminster as a lobby correspondent for newspapers, and another two years in print journalism before switching to broadcast.

He said: "It has been a pleasure, a privilege and, not infrequently, a source of innocent merriment to have worked as a broadcast journalist, covering politics – and particularly Scottish politics - for such a prolonged period. At all times, I have tried to stand on the side of the people, our varied and valued BBC audiences. To find stuff out – and tell folk about it. Also, to analyse that stuff and explain why it matters. Whether on telly, the wireless or online.

"As a journalist, starting first in newspapers, I have covered every Prime Minister since Callaghan – and every First Minister since the reconvening of Scotland’s Parliament.

"It has always been my endeavour to offer robust but fair coverage and I am certain my BBC colleagues will continue to pursue those aims. It’s been great working alongside such talented and thoughtful individuals. But nae man can tether time nor tide. Stepping back seems right.

"However, I am not stepping aside entirely. I would hope to be able to play a role – albeit a different role – in helping chart Scotland’s future."

Gary Smith, BBC Scotland’s Head of News said: "As BBC Scotland’s Political Editor for nearly 30 years, Brian has become something of an institution, with his insights, analysis and colourful turn of phrase. He is an honorary professor, an author, a lover of literature, theatre and golf, and – it’s been rumoured - a bit of a fan of Dundee United. A 21st century Renaissance man.

"He will be a huge loss to us, and I personally will miss his wisdom and wit. But I’m sure we’ve not seen or heard the last of him on our airwaves."

The process of recruiting Brian’s successor as Political Editor will begin in the coming weeks.