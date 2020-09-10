There has been no new deaths announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 161 new positive cases were announced today.

The Scottish Government announced that 266 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

Of the new cases, there are 65 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 12 in Lothian and 46 in Lanarkshire.

Seven people are in intensive care.

A total of 2,499 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.