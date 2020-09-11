IT is a custom said to have been introduced to Britain by William the Conquerer centuries ago, but now the curfew may be returning en masse. And it is not so outdated a phenomenon as one might imagine.

A curfew?

As the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise and hopes of Britain returning to normal by Christmas recede, Boris Johnson is said to be considering the introduction of a widespread curfew.

Inspired by Belgium?

Earlier this week, health secretary, Matt Hancock, praised action taken to curb socialising in Belgium, where a nighttime curfew from 11.30pm to 6am was put in place in late July, noting that it appears to have helped stabilise cases. In mid-August the curfew period in Belgium was eased to 1.30am to 5am.

Bolton is already under a curfew?

From Monday, bars and restaurants in Bolton, Lancashire, were only able to serve takeaway drinks and have had to close between 10pm and 5am to tackle a surge in cases in the area.

The curfew is historic?

From the old French ‘cuevrefu' - which translates to 'cover fire’ - curfews originated in an era when most cities were made of timber and residents were told by the tolling of a bell to cover up their fires and retire to their beds. The practice is said to have been introduced to England by William the Conqueror, the first Norman King of England, who reigned from 1066 until his death in 1087.

Shakespeare?

The Bard referred to the curfew bell in his works, albeit at unusual hours, writing in Romeo and Juliet, “The curfew bell hath rung, tis three o’clock" and in Tempest, that “You, whose pastime is to make midnight mushrooms, that rejoice to hear the solemn curfew”.

In the 20th century?

The first formal "curfew order" was put in place in 1918 by the British Board of Trade, which ordered shops and entertainment venues to extinguish their lights by 10.30pm in a bid to save fuel during World War One.

Nowadays?

The virus has seen curfew orders put in place around the world, including in Melbourne, where it runs across the Australian city from 8pm till 5am and parts of the UAE where curfews have been established to address the spread of the virus there.

Out with the pandemic?

Amid civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, an array of US cities introduced curfews in an effort to curb protests, but in some cites, a curfew was already ongoing for young people. Under law in San Diego, for example, a curfew runs from 10pm until 6am for minors to be present in “any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the city”.

Scotland set a precedent?

Back in 1997, a scheme was introduced in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, banning children aged under-16 from venturing from their homes without supervision after 9pm. Police officers who found children whom they believed to be in danger or tempted to become involved with crimes like vandalism were able to return the youngsters to their parents. Analysis later showed that eight children were escorted home by police on the first night and 280 youngsters - some as young as four - were returned home in the first year.