Scotland is to see a significant tightening in coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon announced a raft of new rules at today's lockdown review.

The First Minister confirmed the country will not be entering the fourth phase of the government's route map out of lockdown, and will instead have stricter rules in place.

Here's everything you need to know:

Social gathering limits

Social gathering in Scotland will be reduced to a maximum of six people from two households. The rules will come into force on Monday.

This extends to meeting both indoors and outdoors, with hospitality industries and parks included.

There are limited exceptions to this guidance.

The limit of 20 people will continue for funerals and weddings, with wakes and receptions included.

Theatre and music delay

Nicola Sturgeon announced that venues which had previously been earmarked for re-opening on September 14 will now be delayed.

Theatres and music venues will not reopen until at least October 5.

Sports delay

In addition to music venues, sports fans will have to wait longer to get back in the stadium.

Indoor sports courts have been pushed back until October 5, as have the limited reopening of football stadiums. Fans were originally meant to be returning to stadia across Scotland on September 14.

Test sporting events

While stadiums will not reopen until October 5, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that test events at Ross County and Aberdeen planned for this weekend will still go ahead.

Face coverings

Rules on face coverings have become stricter.

Customers in hospitality premises including pubs and cafes must now wear face coverings when moving around.

It has also now become mandatory for staff to wear face coverings.