SCOTTISH Labour hopes to replace ‘incompetent plotters’ with key workers and frontline staff as candidates for Holyrood.

The party is set to discuss the procedures around candidate selections for the 2021 elections on Saturday at its Scottish Executive Committee meeting.

However the Herald understands SEC members will also be asked to consider how to encourage more key workers and frontline staff to stand for selection, in the hope of winning Labour more seats in the Scottish Parliament poll.

Scottish Labour sources say the plan is a direct result of the latest challenge on Richard Leonard’s leadership, and had not been discussed prior to the attempts to oust him from the top job.

MSPs James Kelly, Jenny Marra, Daniel Johnson and Mark Griffin previously said they had no faith in Leonard’s leadership, with several peers also echoing their views.

One party source said: “MSPs just feel completely under attack. Its all very well trying to encourage more diverse candidates, that’s a good thing, however when it feels as though it’s being done as a punishment or a means to get revenge on those who are concerned about the party….it’s disingenuous.

“There was a two-hour virtual meeting last night. Loads of MSPs are being threatened. They’re using all this stuff about selections to hang over them.”

Leonard hinted at the move last week in a newspaper column, where he referenced the plight of key workers repreatedly, and said: "In spite of the SNP’s decision last week to concede to Scottish Labour’s longstanding demand for a National Care Service, there will be attempts by vested interests to water this down.

"So make no mistake – we will need fighters and believers in Parliament to ensure that we build a National Care Service worthy of the name.

"We need MSPs who will look outwards to building a new movement and a new society – not inwards towards internal bickering.

"We are living in challenging times, but as I argued in Parliament last week, there is cause too for hope. It comes from those key workers – predominantly women – who have kept Scotland going."

Failed no-confidence vote

It comes after a meeting last night of Labour MSPs, where Leonard is said to have “laid down the law” and demanded MSPs stop plotting against him.

A party source told The Herald there was an attempt to force a confidence vote ahead of the meeting, however not enough support could be garnered among the Holyrood group and it had to be abandoned.

It is alleged the attempt was made after Leonard did not attend the Holyrood group meeting the previous day.

The source said: “On Tuesday afternoon the plotters were incensed that Richard felt it more important to attend the NEC meeting reviewing the general election result rather than indulge their fun and games at the group meeting.

“That afternoon they set about cornering MSPs they wanted to persuade to join them in staging a no confidence vote at the special group meeting they had called for the following evening.

“They ramped up the pressure with the letter challenging the party rules to the General Secretary on Tuesday afternoon, but that was quickly batted off.

"Then they hoped Daniel Johnson’s Good Morning Scotland interview on Wednesday morning would build momentum, but it was a total car crash.

“Conversations were still going on throughout Wednesday, but when it came to the meeting neither Jenny Marra nor Mark Griffin was there.

"So they just spent two hours moaning as per usual. They are incompetent at plotting, really.”

MSPs told “the ship has sailed” on their coup attempt

It is understood members of the party’s ruling body Simon Macfarlane and Cara Hilton attended the virtual meeting last night, to warn MSPs against further “disgusting” schemes against Leonard.

The pair had joined a previous meeting several weeks ago where Macfarlane told the group that “the ship has sailed on this coup”.

Following the warning, several MSPs spoke out publicly against Leonard, starting the latest saga.

Another Scottish Labour source said: “People are speaking out from sheer frustration. They are worried that we are now at 14% in the polls, and what if that is not even rock bottom.

“Richard is now firing on all cylinders, its as if he has just become a leader in the last few weeks.

“If we sink further, we could be like the Greens and the Lib Dems, and not even be guaranteed a question at FMQs. The ability to be an effective opposition is completely reduced.

“That is what is keeping people awake at night. It feels like we are in the fight for our lives, for the party’s future.”