AMENDMENTS have been tabled against the Government’s controversial internal markets bill.

The SNP has lodged a cross-party amendment to the bill which they insist is an attempt to snatch power from Holyrood.

The UK Government will break international law by implementing the legislation, as it affects key parts of the EU-UK Withdrawal Bill.

It will affect the Northern Ireland protocol allowing the movement of goods between north and south without a hard border.

The SNP’s amendment, supported by MPs from six other parties, rejects the bill as it “breaks international law and is contrary to the established devolution settlement.”

It has been supported by members of the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Greens and Alliance party.

The Bill is set to be debated in Westminster next week.

Ian Blackford, SNP MP and the party’s Westminster Leader, said: “The Tory power grab bill will not only break international law, as UK Government ministers have freely admitted, it would also end devolution as we know it - by giving Boris Johnson the power to override the Scottish Parliament in devolved areas including health, education, transport, food and environmental standards.



"Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster throughout the Brexit process. Now we face the destruction of the foundations of devolution and an extreme Tory Brexit imposed on Scotland against our will.



"It is a democratic, legal and constitutional outrage, and will be resisted every step of the way by the Scottish and Welsh Governments, the SNP and parties across the devolved nations and parliaments.



"This will be a key test of leadership for Douglas Ross and the six Scottish Tory MPs. If they won't join the cross-party opposition to this Tory attack on devolution it will prove once and for all that they are utterly feeble and incapable of standing up for Scotland's interests.



"By imposing an extreme Brexit and Tory power grab against Scotland's will, Boris Johnson is making the case for independence. He is demonstrating beyond doubt that the only way to protect Scotland's democratic powers and our place in Europe is to take our place as an independent country."

