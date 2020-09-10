MORE than £1billion from the UK Treasury has now been paid in grants to Scottish businesses to help them survive the coronavirus lockdown.

Official figures released by the Scottish Government showed the running total for the small business and hospitality grants reached £1,014m last week, up £16m on the previous week.

Of the 106,632 applications received by Scotland’s 32 councils up to 8 September, 90,792 had been processed.

The figures cover the two business grant schemes operating in Scotland - a £10,000 grant open to firms in receipt of various rates reliefs, and a £25,000 grant available to retail, hospitality and leisure properties with a rateable value between £18,001 and £51,000.

Applications for the grants closed to new applications on July 10.

The Scottish Government recently said £1.27bn had been allocated to the schemes.

However with £250m yet to be allocated, and 15,480 applications outstanding, Scottish Labour said many firms were still missing out on support.

Finance spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “That over £250m remains unallocated to small businesses and nearly 16,000 applications have not been processed is an outrage.

“Small businesses and the hospitality sector need this funding as a matter of urgency. If we are to avoid a tidal wave of unemployment and business closures it is vital that the Scottish Government delivers financial support for Scotland’s businesses.

“If the Scottish Government cannot deliver these substantial funds to businesses then Scottish Labour is clear: all excess funds should be handed over to Scotland’s cash-strapped councils.”

The Scottish spending is part of a £2.3bn Treasury-funded programme of business support.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden said: “The UK Treasury has provided unprecedented support to businesses the length and breadth of Scotland, helping them to survive the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With this support topping £1 billion, it truly is extraordinary to see the support given, which has been a lifeline for so many.

“Coupled with other measures such as the furlough scheme and bounce back loans, the UK Government has stepped up when businesses have needed it most.

“The SNP Government now must follow suit and urgently support business recovery.”