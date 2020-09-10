More than 160 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 161 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, but no new deaths have been recorded.

READ MORE:  No new Covid-19 deaths as 161 new cases confirmed

Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire saw a large number of new cases.

The new figures come amid a tightening of coronavirus restrictions across the country.

Check your local health board stats below.

 