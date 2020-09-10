More than 160 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 161 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, but no new deaths have been recorded.
READ MORE: No new Covid-19 deaths as 161 new cases confirmed
Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire saw a large number of new cases.
The new figures come amid a tightening of coronavirus restrictions across the country.
Check your local health board stats below.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.