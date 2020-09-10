THE EU is threatening take the government to court if it does not withdraw its plans to break international law by the end of this month.
The vice president of the EU Commission Maroš Šefčovič met with Michael Gove MP today for emergency talks after details of the government’s internal marets bill were revealed earlier this week.
The bill threatens to over-ride some of the legally-binding withdrawal agreement made between the UK and EU in October.
READ MORE: Brexit: Four key things about the Internal Market Bill
Now the bloc says it will take legal action if the elements of the bill which would break international law are not withdrawn in the next 20 days.
A statement from the EU Commission reads: “Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič called on the UK government to withdraw these measures from the draft Bill in the shortest time possible and in any case by the end of the month.
“He stated that by putting forward this Bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK. It is now up to the UK government to re-establish that trust.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment