NEW figures have revealed how much you might need to earn to afford a home.
Based on an average house price of £227,695 in Glasgow, the consumer advice website GoCompare estimates a buyer would need a salary of £41,006 to afford a home in the city.
A buyer looking for a home in Edinburgh would need to be on a salary of at least £73,931, the company estimates, based on an average house price of £410,524.
Edinburgh is the fifth most expensive city in which to buy, based on the company's figures, after London, Cambridge, Oxford and Brighton.
GoCompare say that buyers in Dundee need to make over £33,166 a year based on an average home price of £181,163 and those looking to buy in Aberdeen should be on at least £40,454, per their calculation of the average house costing £224,632.
The most expensive place to buy in the UK is London, the data suggests, based on average house prices of £601,562. Buyers looking to buy in the capital would need to make £108,335 to afford a home.
The most affordable locations in the UK are Burnley, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpoool, Barnsley and Middlesborough, according to the figures.
