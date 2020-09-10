BBC Scotland has said it will no longer be providing live coverage of every coronavirus briefing from the Scottish Government.
It is understood that from Monday, the broadcaster will decide whether the daily briefings from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be televised based on “editorial merit”.
Since March, the briefings have been shown live on both BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel, with some coverage also included as part of BBC Radio Scotland’s Lunchtime Live programme.
But six months down the line, the corporation has decided to start scaling back its coverage as business at Holyrood has returned to a more normal basis.
The briefings will still be available to stream live on its news website.
The broadcaster stressed it will take a “consistent approach to coverage of the various government briefings across the UK nations”.
A BBC Scotland spokesman said: “We will continue to provide extensive coverage of the government press conferences across our news services, including live streaming online.
“We will of course consider showing press conferences live when any major developments or updates are anticipated.”
