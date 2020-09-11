Families, victims and rescuers involved in the World Trade Centre tragedy have been remembered in prayers in Glasgow.

Nineteen years ago the Twin Towers collapsed after two hijacked planes were flown into them. The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in New York and Washington, including the loss of 67 British lives.

Rev Neil Galbraith, of Glasgow's Cathcart Old Parish Church, whose Glasgow Caring City Charity had a special link up with the families of emergency service workers who had been invoved in the rescue operation, remembered the tragic events in prayer.

He said while we remember the terrible of moments when the events of the day, changed the world, it was also a "day of pride when all who protect, serve, and care, stood in awe, and with pride applauded the tremendous courage and passion of members of their profession, as personified on that September morning, by the officers of FDNY, NYPD, PAPD and others of amazing brothers and sisters of courage."

He added with little care for their own welfare they drove themselves into those mighty Towers, with the one sole purpose to save life, and protect the injured.

Mr Galbraith added: "They climbed floor after floor with heavy equipment and aided the injured who were able to escape. Step by step they climbed not knowing just how bad the situation was, but knowing if they did reach their goal of reaching the outskirts of the burning Jet Fuel, and the collapsing floors above them, in a state of exhaustion they would be facing carnage.

"As those brave uniformed souls fought ever upwards, they knew little if they were challenging, terrorism, accident, or a terrible unexplained nightmare that wreaked havoc on the heart of New York that early Fall morning. The reason was not required in the emergency.

"Their purpose was to assist, to protect, to save, to face the terrors and hold them at bay, and try and challenge the unchallengeable. Their purpose was to aid the lives of many and not count to cost that could and would be taken."

Mr Galbraith, who is also the Chaplain for Police Scotland, through the charity to help the families of the Fire Department of New York and the Port Authority Police Department personnel.

Over the years families, who had lost parents who perished in the line of duty, enjoyed trips to Scotland to help them heal after the tragedy.