A woman from Glasgow has won £10,000 on the daytime TV quiz Tipping Point.
Hope, a trainee solicitor from Glasgow, won the jackpot on the quiz show after joking that her boyfriend told her not to come home without the £10,000 jackpot.
Hope managed to select the right slots to drop the coins in the arcade-style machine to knock down the jackpot counter.
Hope joked that she was an 'ugly crier' to which host Ben Shephard replied 'Yeah, but you won £10,000 so you're a rich ugly crier'.
Hope said that she will use some of the winnings to put a deposit down on a house and go on a nice holiday.
The news comes two days after Calum Hinde, a retired English teacher from Glasgow, won £250,000 on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
