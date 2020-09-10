A woman from Glasgow has won £10,000 on the daytime TV quiz Tipping Point.

Hope, a trainee solicitor from Glasgow, won the jackpot on the quiz show after joking that her boyfriend told her not to come home without the £10,000 jackpot.

Hope managed to select the right slots to drop the coins in the arcade-style machine to knock down the jackpot counter.

READ MORE: Retired Glasgow teacher wins £250K on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

HeraldScotland:

Hope joked that she was an 'ugly crier' to which host Ben Shephard replied 'Yeah, but you won £10,000 so you're a rich ugly crier'.

Hope said that she will use some of the winnings to put a deposit down on a house and go on a nice holiday.

HeraldScotland:

The news comes two days after Calum Hinde, a retired English teacher from Glasgow, won £250,000 on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

You can watch the Tipping Point episode in full on the STV Player.