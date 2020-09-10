Two more countries have been added to the list of countries that require travellers to quarantine upon arriving in Scotland.
Those flying from Hungary or La Réunion will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
Meanwhile Sweden will be placed on the list of countries exempt from quarantine from Saturday morning.
From 4am Sat 12th Sept you will have to self-isoalte for 14 days if arriving from Hungary or La Réunion— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 10, 2020
Sweden will be added to exempt list after 4 weeks of low case numbers per 100k. So you will no longer have to self-isolate if arriving from there, from 4am Sat 12th Sept
The changes are due to come into effect from 4am on Saturday morning.
However, travellers coming from Sweden will now be exempt from any quarantine restrictions after four weeks of low case numbers.
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted: "From 4am 12th Sept you will have to self-isolate for 14 days if arriving from Hungary or La Réunion.
"Sweden will be added to exempt list after 4 weeks of low case numbers per 100k. So you will no longer have to self-isolate if arriving from there, from 4am Sat 12th Sept."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment