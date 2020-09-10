Two more countries have been added to the list of countries that require travellers to quarantine upon arriving in Scotland.

Those flying from Hungary or La Réunion will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile Sweden will be placed on the list of countries exempt from quarantine from Saturday morning.

The changes are due to come into effect from 4am on Saturday morning. 

However, travellers coming from Sweden will now be exempt from any quarantine restrictions after four weeks of low case numbers.

Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted: "From 4am 12th Sept you will have to self-isolate for 14 days if arriving from Hungary or La Réunion.

"Sweden will be added to exempt list after 4 weeks of low case numbers per 100k. So you will no longer have to self-isolate if arriving from there, from 4am Sat 12th Sept."