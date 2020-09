I NOTE the letter (September 4) from the managing director of CalMac, Robbie Drummond. I feel that there's a lot of obfuscation in his correspondence and there will be many island residents, businesses and tourists who will not share his view. He should speak to passengers who were caught up in the consequences of yet another mechanical failure at Ardrossan last week. This entailed lengthy delays, cancellations and a detour to Troon. Many car bookings were cancelled and passengers were forced to abandon their vehicles and continue on foot. It was nothing to do with the unfortunate Waverley incident or Covid. It was another consequence of lack of investment in the necessary infrastructure and provision of a viable port of refuge.

It was Mr Drummond who, as an in-house employee, led the bid for the current contract. But he must surely have known that the fleet provided to him by CMAL was well beyond its sell-by date with an increasing catalogue of breakdowns and that there is no spare vessel to cover any such contingencies. And yet he still signed.