This pork belly is a great alternative to a traditional roast dinner! Pork belly is full of flavour and one of my favourite cuts of meat and works well with anything!

ROLLED PORK BELLY

WITH APPLES & RAISINS

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 pork belly (2kg, deboned)

500g pork sausage meat

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

100g raisins

10 sage leaves, finely chopped

Flaked sea salt

Black pepper

Olive oil

Kitchen string

Method

Pre-heat oven at 190˚C/Gas mark 5

First make your stuffing by mixing the sausage meat, apples, raisins and sage leaves together in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and black pepper.

Lay out the pork belly onto a board, season with a small amount of the salt then place

your stuffing mix along the middle. Bring the two sides together and tie securely with kitchen string.

Place the belly into a roasting tray onto a wire rack or on a bed of root vegetables. Rub a small amount of oil over the pork and a generous helping of sea salt then place in the oven. Cook for about two hours, turning the heat down to 175˚C for the last 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 30-40 minutes before removing the string and carving.