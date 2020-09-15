This pork belly is a great alternative to a traditional roast dinner! Pork belly is full of flavour and one of my favourite cuts of meat and works well with anything!
ROLLED PORK BELLY
WITH APPLES & RAISINS
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
1 pork belly (2kg, deboned)
500g pork sausage meat
3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
100g raisins
10 sage leaves, finely chopped
Flaked sea salt
Black pepper
Olive oil
Kitchen string
Method
Pre-heat oven at 190˚C/Gas mark 5
First make your stuffing by mixing the sausage meat, apples, raisins and sage leaves together in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and black pepper.
Lay out the pork belly onto a board, season with a small amount of the salt then place
your stuffing mix along the middle. Bring the two sides together and tie securely with kitchen string.
Place the belly into a roasting tray onto a wire rack or on a bed of root vegetables. Rub a small amount of oil over the pork and a generous helping of sea salt then place in the oven. Cook for about two hours, turning the heat down to 175˚C for the last 30 minutes.
Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 30-40 minutes before removing the string and carving.
