FOOTBALL pundits are apparently astonished that the Czechs can bring on a whole second team of players and give Scotland a game ("Reality Czech", Herald Sport, September 8). During the early 1970s, I was one of thousands who went to Wembley every two years. We stayed for a week, and one of the things we did to pass the time was pick Scotland teams. A team of Home Scots; a team of Anglos; an Old Firm team; a team with no Old Firm players and of course the actual Scotland team. Thing was, every one of these teams was a decent side, because every Scottish league side was full of Scots, most had at least one really good player, and top English teams had a sprinkling. Now you would be lucky to pick a team of Scots from our premier league that would give San Marino a game.
Scottish kids are simply bypassed for mediocre (and cheap) duds and freebies from elsewhere – then Scottish kids stop playing as they have no role models. This at a time when top dollar is paid internationally for top young talent. Scotland continues to tumble down international tables, cannot compete at club level either and it isn’t hard to see why. How long before the punters stop paying for this dross?
GR Weir, Ochiltree.
WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?
YOU report the National Audit Office estimating that Westminster has already spent £70 billion on fighting Covid-19 but the final bill could be in excess of £210 billion ("Cost of fighting crisis set to top £210bn", The Herald, September 9). That is presented as an awful lot of money to have to create out of thin air simply to squander it on 60 million hapless UK citizens, some too old to be productive and a few million who no longer even want to be British; that works out at about £8,500 per family unit. I wonder where my share went.
Anyhow, the amount currently spent on the virus pales into insignificance when compared to the reported hundreds of billions the Government created out of thin air by quantitative easing in 2008 to give to the banks when the fraudulent trading of mortgages in the US banking sector threatened to collapse the whole shoddy system. The bottom line is that none of it, yes none of it in both instances, will ever be repaid to anyone.
It begs the question that if the virus has been about for almost a year and we know that money grows on the quantitative easing tree, if “testing, testing, testing” is the mantra why at this late stage can’t I just pop down to the local chemist and get a free virus test at the drop of a hat? Surely my £8,500 should suffice to cover that level of service?
David J Crawford, Glasgow G12.
GRAN GESTURE
IN view of UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock's recent remarks aimed at young people, "don't kill your gran", can I suggest an update of an old song: "Oh ye canny mak yer Granny Covid-plus"?
Phil Crook, Glasgow G20.
CRACKED IT
I’M afraid it’s Janice Taylor (Letters, September 10) who has got the “eggy” grammar wrong. “Egg” is inserted before each syllable, not vowel. “Fair” in “egg” would be “feggair”, not “feggaeegir”. The “eggy” spelling of William depends on whether it is considered to be a two or three-syllable word. I think it’s two, but Ms Taylor might think it is three. I can live with either interpretation, but in the end, as the French would say, “un œuf” is enough.
AB Crawford, East Kilbride.
Comments & Moderation
