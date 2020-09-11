FOOTBALL pundits are apparently astonished that the Czechs can bring on a whole second team of players and give Scotland a game ("Reality Czech", Herald Sport, September 8). During the early 1970s, I was one of thousands who went to Wembley every two years. We stayed for a week, and one of the things we did to pass the time was pick Scotland teams. A team of Home Scots; a team of Anglos; an Old Firm team; a team with no Old Firm players and of course the actual Scotland team. Thing was, every one of these teams was a decent side, because every Scottish league side was full of Scots, most had at least one really good player, and top English teams had a sprinkling. Now you would be lucky to pick a team of Scots from our premier league that would give San Marino a game.

Scottish kids are simply bypassed for mediocre (and cheap) duds and freebies from elsewhere – then Scottish kids stop playing as they have no role models. This at a time when top dollar is paid internationally for top young talent. Scotland continues to tumble down international tables, cannot compete at club level either and it isn’t hard to see why. How long before the punters stop paying for this dross?