Since July, the Scottish Government has been updating its list of countries exempt from quarantine measures when travellers return from abroad.
After the most recent update announced this evening, holidaymakers will now have to quarantine upon return from Hungary and La Réunion.
However - due to four weeks of low case numbers - travellers coming from Sweden will no longer be required to self-isolate as the country is placed on the exempt list.
Failure to comply with the requirement to quarantine could result in a fine of £480, so holidaymakers may be asking:
Which countries are exempt from quarantine upon arrival in Scotland?
The Government has published of list of countries with "similar or lower levels of coronavirus infection to Scotland".
The list is subject to change and can be updated by officials at short notice.
Antigua and Barbuda
Australia
Barbados
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Brunei
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Denmark
Dominica
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
Germany
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Iceland
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Macau
Malaysia
Mauritius
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
San Marino
Seychelles
Slovakia
Slovenia
Sweden (from 4am Saturday 12th)
St Barthélemy
St Kitts & Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
South Korea
Taiwan
Turkey
Vatican City State
Vietnam
The following 13 UK overseas territories will also be exempt:
The Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia in the Island of Cyprus
Anguilla
Bermuda
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Falkland Islands
Gibraltar
Montserrat
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Common Travel Area
For passengers arriving into Scotland after spending 14 days or less in the Common Travel Area (Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man), they will be required to complete a passenger locator form and self-isolate for a period of 14 days – unless from an exempt country or territory above.
However, if travellers have spent longer than 14 days in the CTA immediately before their arrival, they will not need to quarantine.
