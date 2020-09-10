Since July, the Scottish Government has been updating its list of countries exempt from quarantine measures when travellers return from abroad.

After the most recent update announced this evening, holidaymakers will now have to quarantine upon return from Hungary and La Réunion.

However - due to four weeks of low case numbers - travellers coming from Sweden will no longer be required to self-isolate as the country is placed on the exempt list. 

Failure to comply with the requirement to quarantine could result in a fine of £480, so holidaymakers may be asking:

Which countries are exempt from quarantine upon arrival in Scotland?

The Government has published of list of countries with "similar or lower levels of coronavirus infection to Scotland".

The list is subject to change and can be updated by officials at short notice.


Antigua and Barbuda

Australia​​​​​

Barbados

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Brunei 

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

​​​​​Denmark

Dominica

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

​​​​​​Germany

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

​​​​Hong Kong

Iceland 

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

​​​​​​Macau

Malaysia

Mauritius

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

San Marino

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden (from 4am Saturday 12th)

St Barthélemy

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

South Korea

Taiwan

Turkey

Vatican City State

Vietnam

The following 13 UK overseas territories will also be exempt:

The Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia in the Island of Cyprus

Anguilla

Bermuda       

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Falkland Islands

Gibraltar

Montserrat

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Common Travel Area

For passengers arriving into Scotland after spending 14 days or less in the Common Travel Area (Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man), they will be required to complete a passenger locator form and self-isolate for a period of 14 days – unless from an exempt country or territory above.

However, if travellers have spent longer than 14 days in the CTA immediately before their arrival, they will not need to quarantine.