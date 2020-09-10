A man has been arrested and charged by Police Scotland in connection with "culpable and reckless conduct" after two unlawful gatherings were held in Edinburgh.
Hundreds of demonstrators turned up to an anti-mask protest outside the Scottish Parliament on Saturday, 5 September.
Angry protestors were calling for an end to lockdown restrictions and rules on face coverings.
A second mass gathering took place at Holyrood earlier today, leading to the arrest of a 60-year-old man.
Both gatherings were held in opposition to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Superintendent David Robertson of Edinburgh Division said: “Officers attended both of these gatherings to help ensure the safety of the public and to remind those attending to adhere to the current guidelines.
"We engaged with a number of people and encouraged them to comply with the law. As we have routinely said, enforcement will be a last resort but we will use the powers at our disposal where required to do so.
“We are asking people to take personal responsibility and remember that the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."
