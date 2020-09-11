By Tom Gordon

Political Editor

A LEADING academic who recently warned Scotland’s digital laws are not fit for purpose is to lead a new oversight panel on how the police use emerging technology.

Dr Elizabeth Aston will chair an independence reference group on the legal and ethical issues arising from law enforcement embracing advanced IT and data techniques.

Dr Aston is the Director of the Scottish Institute for Policing Research (SIPR) and Associate Professor of Criminology at Edinburgh Napier University.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced the move in a letter to Holyrood’s policing committee.

The new group has been created after concerns about so-called cyber kiosks, which can download phone data, police body cameras, and facial recognition software.

Last year, Dr Aston warned: “Whether it’s mobile phones, or body cameras or reporting crime online, technology is increasingly part of the public’s interaction with policing. Existing legislation is not fit for purpose and needs updated to be useable in a digital era.”

Mr Yousaf said the final membership and remit of Dr Aston’s group would be finalised in the coming weeks, but it was expected to look not only at “the potential impact of new devices, but also of new data handling or processing techniques”.

He said he expected it to report its findings in early 2022, with updates about any important developments in the field as they arose.

He said: “The embrace of emerging and often far-reaching technological developments must be balanced with human rights and ethical considerations in order to protect the rights of the individual.

“This work of this expert group, chaired by Dr Aston, will help ensure ethical practice, providing the public with confidence that new technologies will be deployed in a proportionate and responsible way that both enhances the public’s safety and their other rights as private citizens.

“Dr Aston will bring her extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of criminal justice to bear on this significant piece of work.

“Alongside this important work the Parliament will soon begin the process of appointing the first Scottish Biometrics Commissioner, who will create a Code of Practice and oversee how policing bodies, such as Police Scotland and Forensic Services SPA will take, store, use and dispose of data such as finger-prints, DNA samples and facial images.”