THE SCOTTISH Government has been accused of "snobbery" and being quite happy to "kill the panto season" after theatres have been left without emergency cash.

Conservatives have written to Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop over the fears after The Pavilion theatre in Glasgow has warned it is being "excluded" from funding.

Meanwhile, Scotland's largest theatre charity, Capital Theatres, has penned a letter to Nicola Sturgeon, warning the King's Theatre in Edinburgh is being penalised for previously having a sustainable business model before the crisis swept across Scotland – with its future now hanging by a thread.

Previously, Iain Gordon, the general manager of Glasgow's Pavilion theatre, told Creative Scotland, responsible for distributing a £97 million fund of arts support, that "we are not asking for anything other than a fair slice of cake or the reasoning behind why we are excluded", adding that "it's the s-called elite that seem to get it all".

Tory culture spokesperson Maurice Golden raised the issue with Ms Hyslop, warning that the Pavilion has been "deemed ineligible for a share of a £12.5 million support package", adding that he was "particularly worried to see accusations of cultural snobbery".

In her response, Ms Hyslop pointed to £59 million of the £97 million being handed over to Creative Scotland, adding that the venue "may be eligible to apply to this fund".

She added: "We understand that these are challenging and uncertain times, and are aware of the personal and professional impacts for artists, practitioners and organisations during this period.

"The Scottish Government recognises the importance of the culture sector and the creative industries and is committed to doing everything we can to ensure our world-class sector can continue to thrive."

Mr Golden said Ms Hyslop's response will "do nothing to allay fears among theatres like the Pavilion that there’s some kind of cultural snobbery going on".

He added: "Despite tens of millions of pounds being made available, the SNP government seems perfectly happy to kill the panto season which is dearly loved by people right across the country.

“Everyone accepts this has been a public health emergency first and foremost, but it’s simply wrong of the SNP government to stand by and watch as institutions like the Pavilion struggle for survival.

“We will need and want those theatres to be there for our entertainment and for the cultural economy when this pandemic is over.

“But unless the help arrives now, there’s a very real risk they will close their doors and never reopen again.”

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Edinburgh-based Capital Theatres, has warned that following the allocation of the £59 million, "it is now clear that the criteria being applied mean that once again Capital Theatres is excluded from significant potential support".

She added: "Without recognition and a new conversation with government, the future of the King’s Theatre and the Festival Theatre is in serious doubt.

"The planned, essential redevelopment of the historic King’s Theatre - not only Edinburgh’s premier venue for the touring circuit, but also the home of Scotland’s largest and most renowned Panto with 90,000 visitors per annum - is vital to ensure it remains operationally fit for purpose. This is now massively under threat."

In her letter to Ms Sturgeon, Ms Hyslop and Creative Scotland, Ms Gibson stresses that the charity "reluctantly" stopped becoming a regularly funded organisation in 2018 "because we succeeded in creating a resilient business model", warning that "the implications of that decision in these abnormal times are devastating".

She said: "Where other theatres have kept both their annual government support package and been able to access public emergency funds securing up to 50 per cent of their turnover, Capital Theatres has access to neither ongoing support nor the ability to apply for any more than 1.9 per cent of its £12.9m turnover."

"With a 90 per cent drop in income, this is an unviable position which we find ourselves in, directly because we were a responsible and well managed theatre organisation."

She added: "It really is of critical importance to the sustainability of this organisation, and the continued operation of the Festival and King’s Theatres, and The Studio – three key cultural venues in our capital city - that our decision makers recognise the jeopardy and allow Capital Theatres not to be a special case, but to be a case at all."