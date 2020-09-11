BBC Scotland announced on Thursday that it will no longer be providing live coverage of all of the country's daily coronavirus briefings.

It is understood that from the beginning of next week, the broadcaster will decide whether the daily briefings from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be televised based on “editorial merit”.

A BBC Scotland spokesman said: “We will continue to provide extensive coverage of the government press conferences across our news services, including live streaming online.

“We will of course consider showing press conferences live when any major developments or updates are anticipated.”

Scots have reacted with a mixture of joy and annoyance at the news, with notable politicians weighing in on the debate.

Here is a selection of views from both our readers and figures on social media:

SNP MP and the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford wrote on Twitter: "This is astonishing.

"This is public information that many wish to be informed about. As a public service broadcaster the BBC have a duty to impart this information.

"The BBC should not be caving into the Tories."

Reader George McDonald commented: "The Tim Davie effect?

"Boris Johnson doesn't want scrutiny or press briefings with regards Covid-19 pandemic - therefore it should be denied to others."

Alan Doch commented: "Pathetic move by the BBC. Putting public health at risk."

Stewart McLeod: "So the BBC is ending the Nicola Sturgeon show and stopping her daily propaganda, good.

"These briefings were ideal when they just dealt with facts and figures, they should have never have been allowed to have become politicised by Sturgeon."

"Sturgeon should have been on at the Start as BoJo but as things started to improve she should have stepped aside and let her health minister do the daily briefings. Ms Sturgeon has plenty to do to sort the SNP mess they have created."

Reader Alistair Gordon said: "How much pressure were they put under to do this?

"They're also saying that they'll broadcast SOME of the briefings, but how will they know which ones are 'important' and how will they let the audience know that they'll be broadcasting that day?"

Ian Walters: "Seems reasonable step given we can get all necessary facts/figures from the government website, live streaming via BBC website (others probably available), various television news channels etc..."

Andrew McMillan: "As far as I am concerned, I have not watched the lectures for months, this is good news.

"Frankly people are being scared useless by this grim lecturing and masses of figures.

"Test where necessary, restrict crowded events, and encourage the use of masks and space between strangers. People should get on with life as normal as possible."