JOHN Swinney has urged the BBC to keep televising the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefings, calling its decision to drop them “a matter of regret”.

The deputy First Minister said the broadcasts were a vital source of information on the pandemic, particularly to older people unfamiliar with online alternatives.

He also said they were "crucial" to ensuring public compliance with evolving measures against the virus.

“This communication is very important and I would continue to encourage the BBC to broadcast it,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

The BBC announced on Thursday that it would no longer provide live TV coverage of the press conferences chaired by Nicola Sturgeon, but would stream them online.

From next week, editors will selectively broadcast them based on “editorial merit”.

Opposition parties have accused Ms Sturgeon and her ministers, who often complain about Holyrood’s lack of economic powers as well as Covid at the briefings, of “politicising” them.

Support for the SNP and independence has risen markedly while the briefings have been on air.

Asked about the BBC's decision this morning, Mr Swinney said: “I think it’s a matter of regret.

“For example, older people who maybe don’t have access to internet technology, who look to the briefing to give them clarity about what is happening in relation to coronavirus.

“I think it’s been a really important channel of public communication for the Scottish Government and the First Minister to be able to speak to directly to members of the public about the very difficult issues with which we are wrestling.

“It’s an important channel because we need to ensure public compliance to the measures that we’re taking.

“We need to get these messages out."

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling on the BBC to change its mind, accusing the corporation of jeopardising public health just as winter approaches and the risk of Covid transmission indoors increases.

Mr Swinney went on: “It’s been a crucial part of the communication and I would like to see it to continue to be broadcast on BBC Scotland channels because of the importance of getting that message directly to members of the public.

“We saw a good example of it yesterday. We were promoting through all of our media output the test and protect [Protect Scotland] app, and in the course of a day over half a million people in Scotland have downloaded that to use as part of the contact tracing work.

“So this communication is very important and I would encourage the BBC to continue to broadcast it.”

The BBC has said it will continue to provide extensive coverage of the briefings across its news services, including streaming online.