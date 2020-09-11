SCOTLAND’S emergency Covid-19 hospital cost more than £30 million to set up and is tallying up monthly running costs of £2.4 million, new statistics have revealed.
In April, Glasgow’s SEC venue was transformed into the NHS Lousia Jordan ahead of an anticipated “tsunami” of Covid-19 hospital patients - looking at trends in other European countries.
But with Scotland's NHS boards creating enough capacity to cope with hospital admissions, no Covid-19 patients have been treated at the complex.
The Scottish Government has kept the hospital open in case it is needed over the winter months in the event of a second spike – while some medical procedures have now taken place at NHS Lousia Jordan as the NHS restarts services. The site has also been used for training for hundreds of medical students and staff.
New figures published by the Scottish Government show that the final build costs of the hospital were £30.9 million including almost £4 million for beds.
Balfour Beatty received £4.8 million, Keir Construction were paid £4.4 million and RMF Health Limited were handed almost £7 million as construction contractors as part of the transformation.
The data also reveals that almost £2.4 million is being spent a month by the Scottish Government on keeping the hospital open, including £45,000 on staff pay.
