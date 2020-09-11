A new cluster outbreak of coronavirus cases has been identified in a Scottish town.
Health chiefs say they are currently investigating a number of cases in the Dumfries area.
They have confirmed that several of the locations involved in the cluster are healthcare settings.
It is currently unknown how many people have been infected with the virus as part of the cluster, but health teams say they are contacting close contacts of positive cases.
READ MORE: Thousands sign petition to BBC to reverse decision to stop broadcasting daily briefings
A statement from NHS Dumfries and Galloway stated: "The Public Health department are working closely with the locations involved, some of which are healthcare settings, to manage the situation.
"People attending health care settings should be assured that high standards of infection control, with additional specific measures for COVID-19, are in place.
"Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should self isolate and seek testing. Testing is available at various locations across Dumfries and Galloway."
Since Monday, there have been eight positive cases in Dumfries and Galloway, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.
READ MORE: SNP 'snobbery' is 'killing the panto season' amid theatre funding plea
The area was the subject of a previous outbreak in July, which was linked to a Carlisle hospital.
It led to travel restrictions being imposed in Annan, Gretna, Dumfries, Lockerbie, Langholm and Canonbie.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.