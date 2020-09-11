THE HEAD of Scotland’s care sector has accused the BBC of “age discrimination” after the broadcaster announced it will no longer show all of Nicola Sturgeon’s daily Covid-19 briefings on television.

It is thought the BBC will decided whether the briefings will be televised based on "editorial merit".

The decision has faced a public backlash – while Deputy First Minister John Swinney urged the BBC to change its mind.

Donald Macaskill, the CEO of Scottish Care, has now accused the BBC of discriminating against older people, who cannot access online technology to follow the First Minister's public health announcements.

He said: “I’m very disappointed that in the midst of the largest public health emergency ever that BBC Scotland has decided to cut back coverage of the Scottish Government daily briefing.

“Older people especially at this time depend on this info – yet another example of age discrimination during Covid-19.”

He added: “I’d love to see the equality and human rights impact assessment on this as it is a change in practice disproportionately affecting older persons and those with disabilities.”

Announcing the decision yesterday, a BBC spokesman said: "We will continue to provide extensive coverage of the government press conferences across our news services, including live streaming online.

“We will of course consider showing press conferences live when any major developments or updates are anticipated.”